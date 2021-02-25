Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday shared an appreciation post for the team of his upcoming film Dhaakad while announcing the conclusion of the current shooting schedule of the film. The Daddy actor took to his Instagram account and shared several pictures from the sets of his forthcoming film. In the series of snaps posted by the star, he can be seen posing along with crew members of the movie. Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Wraps Bhopal Schedule of Her Upcoming Action-Thriller, Actress Says ‘New Venture Coming Up’.

Appreciating his 'Dhaakad' crew, Arjun wrote, "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing team I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film." The 48-year-old actor will be portraying the role of an antagonist named 'Rudraveer' in the upcoming action-thriller flick. Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Pic from Sets After 14 Hours Shift As the ‘Night Rolled In to Morning’ (See Pic).

Arjun Rampal's Instagram Post for Team Dhaakad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.