The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have reportedly struck a massive OTT deal, with the digital rights of the sequel being sold for INR 150 crore. The development comes shortly after the first film’s successful theatrical run and its OTT premiere on January 30, 2026. Soon after the teaser of the sequel was released, reports began circulating about a change in the film’s streaming partner. A new report has now confirmed the shift. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to NOT Stream on Netflix Like Part 1? OTT Release Details of Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film Inside.

Netflix vs New Streaming Deal

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix had initially shown interest in acquiring the digital rights of both Dhurandhar films together, even before the first part released in theatres. A source told the publication, “Netflix wanted to buy both the installments together at a sum of INR 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and has secured a humongous deal of INR 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part.” As per the report, the OTT rights of Dhurandhar were sold for INR 85 crore.

One of the Biggest OTT Deals

The insider further revealed that the INR 150 crore agreement is among the biggest OTT transactions in recent times. While streaming platforms have reportedly become cautious about high-value acquisitions, the strong box office performance of Dhurandhar and sustained audience demand appear to have driven the platform to pay a premium. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Tonight: When and Where To Watch Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s INR 1,000 Crore Blockbuster.

About ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The sequel will trace the rise of his character Hamza Ali Mazari following the death of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, in the first film. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Watch 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Teaser:

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Release Date

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Following its cinema run, the film is expected to premiere on JioHotstar in the second week of May 2026, although an official confirmation is awaited. With a strong box office legacy and a high-value OTT deal in place, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched releases of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

