Veteran actress Mumtaz decided to pay tribute to the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle by reliving a fond memory of grooving on "Koi Sehri Babu" with her in a throwback video. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mumtaz uploaded an old video of her tapping a foot on the "Koi Sehri Babu" track from the 1973 drama movie, Loafer, co-starring Dharmendra. Asha Bhosle Dies: Legendary Playback Singer Passes Away at 92, Last Rites To Be Held on April 13 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

In the clip, we could also see Asha Ji trying to match the steps to their beloved track. Expressing her grief over the loss of the legendary actress, Mumtaz penned on the photo-sharing app, "#mumtaz. Today, I feel a deep sense of loss. Asha Bhosle ji was not just a legendary voice, she was the soul behind so many of my most cherished on-screen moments. Her songs gave life, charm, and emotion to my performances in a way that words can never fully express. (sic)"

Mumtaz Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle By Sharing Video of Them Grooving to ‘Koi Sehri Babu’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumtaz Actress (@mumtaztheactress)

Mumtaz revealed that working with Asha Bhosle felt nothing short of a blessing. "Working with her voice was truly a blessing. She had a magic that made every song unforgettable. I will always remain grateful for the melodies she gifted me and the industry. Her voice will live on forever in our hearts. May her soul rest in peace," she went on to write. Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, and unfortunately, she passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. In the eight decades she had been active in the industry, she had gone on to sing in multiple Indian as well as foreign languages. Mohammed Siraj Hugs, Consoles Zanai Bhosle as Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away (Watch Video).

Asha Bhosle received several awards for her music, including the two National Film Awards for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. In addition to this, she was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in 2008. Asha Bhosle is known to have crooned almost 12,000 songs in around 20 languages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mumtaz). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).