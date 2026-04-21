Actor Vijay Varma has sparked a fresh wave of digital conversation following a candid remark about fellow actor Kartik Aaryan during a recent promotional appearance. Participating in a rapid-fire segment, the Matka King star referred to Aaryan as the "King of PR" when asked to identify which industry colleague is most associated with public relations and image management. The comment, made during an interview with the digital platform Yuvaa, has quickly gone viral, leading to divided opinions among fans and industry observers. Vijay Varma’s Prime Video Series ‘Matka King’ Takes Over Mumbai With Unique Card Billboard (Watch Video).

Vijay Varma’s ‘King of PR’ Remark on Kartik Aaryan

During the interaction, host Pari Verma engaged Varma in a card-based game called "What the Deck." When prompted to name an actor who fits the title of "King of PR," Varma took Kartik Aaryan's name without hesitation. While the actor’s tone appeared light-hearted and spontaneous, the clip was immediately picked up by social media users, sparking discussions regarding the role of PR in the careers of contemporary Bollywood stars.

Vijay Varma Mocks Kartik Aaryan During Interview?

Varma is currently on a promotional tour for his latest series, Matka King, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 17. The series, directed by Nagraj Manjule, features Varma as a high-stakes trader in 1960s Mumbai and has been receiving positive critical feedback.

Netizens React to Vijay Varma's Kartik Aaryan Comment

The reaction on social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) was swift and varied. A significant section of netizens came out in support of Varma, praising his perceived honesty. Some users noted that Aaryan has frequently been associated with aggressive marketing strategies, with one supporter commenting, "Being honest is not a crime; he is spot on."However, the comment also drew sharp criticism from Kartik Aaryan’s fanbase.

Internet Reacts to Vijay Varma's Comment

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

Some fans labelled the remark as "jealousy" or a "backhanded compliment," pointing out that both actors have previously shared the stage at industry roundtables. ‘Matka King’ Season 1 Review: Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra Shine in Gritty 1960s Gambling Drama.

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma Workfront

Neither Kartik Aaryan nor his representatives have officially responded to the remark. Aaryan remains busy with a robust lineup of projects, including the upcoming Naagzilla and an untitled film directed by Anurag Basu. On the other hand, Vijay Varma continues to dominate the digital space, most recently with the April 17 launch of his crime drama Matka King on Amazon Prime Video.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).