Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, a staple of Indian comedy for decades, has voiced his admiration for the current state of television and digital comedy, specifically highlighting the impact of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a recent conversation, the Hera Pheri star acknowledged that the level of performance seen on such platforms is now setting a high benchmark for the entire film industry. ‘Controversy Ka Quota Khatam Ho Gaya’: Paresh Rawal Gets Candid About ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ and Priyadarshan (LatestLY Exclusive).

Paresh Rawal Praises Sunil Grover's Talent

Speaking with Moneycontrol during the promotion of his latest projects, Rawal singled out Sunil Grover for his exceptional skill set. He described the comedian's ability to transform into various characters as a rare and powerful force in the entertainment world.

"When you see The Kapil Sharma Show and the kind of talent Sunil Grover has, they are immensely talented—like a volcano of talent," Rawal stated. He emphasized that the bar has been raised so high that traditional filmmakers must rethink their approach to the genre. "Competing with that kind of comedy requires a change in mindset; otherwise, it’s nearly impossible."

Paresh Rawal on the Writing Crisis in Indian Cinema

Rawal also touched upon the structural advantages that television shows have over films, particularly regarding creative resources. He noted that while successful comedy shows operate with large, dedicated creative teams, film producers often cut corners during the development phase.

"Writing comedy and maintaining it is very challenging," Rawal explained. "Even there, the comedy is crafted by a team of 10–15 people. Here, producers often don’t even have the budget to hire one writer, so where will they find 15?"

A Daily Benchmark for the Big Screen

The veteran actor admitted that the consistent output of high-quality humour on television serves as constant pressure for comedy movies. He suggested that the accessibility and frequency of these shows have changed audience expectations.

"It’s a tough time for comedy. Every day, there’s competition. Kapil Sharma’s show is a daily challenge to any comedy film," Rawal noted. He acknowledged that while the style might not always be subtle, its impact is undeniable. "Sometimes they go over the top, but that’s beside the point. Still, they set a benchmark and provide stiff competition." Sunil Grover’s Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry Leaves Even the Superstar Confused in Hilarious ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ Promo Video; Actor Says ‘Itna Bhi Natural Mat Kar Bhai’ (Watch).

Rawal’s comments come at a time when he is re-entering the comedy space with major projects like Bhooth Bangla. His insights reflect a broader industry conversation about the need for better writing and stronger investment in comedic talent to keep pace with digital and television platforms.

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