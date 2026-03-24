Internal tensions within the Assam Congress escalated into violence over the weekend as party workers vandalised their own office in Bijni. The incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, involved the physical desecration of a photograph of the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The unrest reportedly stems from deep-seated dissatisfaction over the party's candidate selection and ticket allocation for the upcoming assembly elections. Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Assam Cabinet Seeks Fast-track Court Trial in Late Singer's Case.

Congress Worker Seen Kicking Zubeen Garg’s Photo in Viral Footage

The controversy erupted after a video began circulating on social media showing a group of agitated protesters inside the Block Congress Committee office at Kamala Bhawan in Bijni. In the footage, an individual is seen repeatedly kicking and striking a framed portrait of Zubeen Garg with a chair.

Congress Worker Seen Kicking Zubeen Garg’s Poster on Wall in Viral Video

Today in @INCAssam Bijni Office , Congress workers committed this heinous act of disrespecting #BelovedZubeen. This is an assault on sentiments of Assam. Mind you , this comes after Cong milked his name in the entire election season. Now their duplicity stands exposed pic.twitter.com/uNYqhGih6B — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) March 22, 2026

The act of disrespect toward the beloved singer, who passed away in 2025, has sparked a massive public outcry across the state. Local reports indicate that the protesters were venting their anger after the party leadership decided not to field a candidate from the Bijni constituency, leading to a sense of betrayal among the local cadre.

Government Reacts to ‘Heinous Act’

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika was among the first to bring the incident to national attention through a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Today in INC Assam Bijni Office, Congress workers committed this heinous act of disrespecting Beloved Zubeen. This is an assault on the sentiments of Assam," Hazarika wrote. He further accused the Congress party of hypocrisy, alleging that they had "milked" the singer’s name for political gain during the election season, only to allow his memory to be insulted by their own members.

Police Intervention and Arrests

Following the viral nature of the video and the subsequent public outrage, the Assam Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday. According to NDTV, the primary suspect was detained for interrogation and subsequently placed under arrest. The vandalism at the party office resulted in significant property damage, with furniture and office equipment destroyed during the ruckus. Security has since been tightened around the Bijni office to prevent further escalations.

Context of the Internal Rift

The incident highlights the growing volatility within the Assam unit of the Indian National Congress as the state prepares for a single-phase polling on April 9. The denial of tickets to certain local favourites has led to several instances of internal friction, but the desecration of a cultural figure like Zubeen Garg has shifted the narrative from a political dispute to a matter of regional pride. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Fast-Track Court Can Expedite Trial, but Accused Might Get Bail, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Zubeen Garg remains a towering figure in Assamese culture, known for his contributions to music and cinema. His death last year in a tragic accident in Singapore left a void in the state’s cultural landscape, making any perceived disrespect toward him a highly sensitive issue for the public.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).