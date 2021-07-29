Badshah has released his new song Baawla which is a dance number and the artist says how he feels excited to see his fans are doing inspiring content based on his music on social media. Created by Badshah and Uchana Amit, written by Badshah, with music by the rapper and Aditya Dev and featuring Samreen Kaur, Baawla is a dance ride that hits the music scene. Badshah: I Am Majorly Going to Be Focussing on Bringing Indian Music on the Global Map.

Talking about the song Badshah said, "Baawla aligns with my vision to give listeners music that has its roots in our traditions. Nothing makes me happier than having people do inspiring stuff with my creations on reels and covers. Badshah: I Truly Believe in the Power and Magic of India, Its Culture and Music.

I feel loved and fortunate to be able to do what I do. I hope Baawla will be the groovy dance number of the listeners' good times." The song 'Baawla' is streaming on all digital platforms.

