The intense atmosphere of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was momentarily replaced by comedy as Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav took to social media to entertain fans. Following India’s clinical win against Pakistan in Colombo, the duo posted an Instagram reel that has quickly gained millions of views, showcasing the high morale within the Indian dressing room.
The video serves as a humorous nod to a brief on-field exchange after the match, where the two were seen having some disagreements apart from angry Hardik Pandya's heated conversation with Kuldeep. Angry Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Having Heated Argument With Kuldeep Yadav After India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash.
Recreating the 'Heated' Moment
The two cricketers can be seen greeting each other but Kuldeep ignoring his captain Suryakumar as he did on-field. Accompanying the post was a caption that read: "Gussa chodh do bhai" (don' be angry now), along with a laughing emoji and famous dialogue from Here Pheri movie, 'Babu bhaiya se direct babu.'
Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav's Viral Instagram Reel
View this post on Instagram
Both Pandya and Suryakumar were visibly unhappy with Kuldeep as he dropped a catch of Shaheen Afridi with ball crossing the boundary line for a six. However, the severity of the drop catch wasn't much as India had already taken nine wickets by then and were playing for mere formalities with victory all but sealed. Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing INR 25 Lakh Jacob & Co Epic X Sport 'Rudhra Edition' Watch During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
India is scheduled to play their final group match later this week before moving to the Super 8 fixtures. With key players like Suryakumar Yadav finding rhythm and the bowling unit remaining disciplined, the "Men in Blue" enter the next phase as one of the tournament favourites.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).