LUCKNOW, INDIA: Social media platforms are currently abuzz with a wave of serious allegations against an individual identified as Ansh Pratap Singh from Lucknow. Under the viral hashtag #anshfiles and other related discussions, numerous anonymous accounts and "confessions" have surfaced, accusing Singh of widespread harassment, targeting of minors, and sexual misconduct.

The unfolding situation has sparked significant concern among online communities, with many calling for formal legal action against the accused.

The Allegations on Ansh Pratap Singh: A Pattern of Harassment

Reports circulating on Instagram and Reddit's community paint a disturbing picture of Singh's alleged modus operandi:

Targeting Minors: A central and alarming accusation is that Singh predominantly targets minor girls, with ages cited as young as 13 to 15 years old.

Deceptive Age Claims: Despite being allegedly around 20 years old, he is said to have misrepresented his age, claiming to be 17, to build trust and lower the guard of his young targets.

Method of Contact and Coercion: Allegations suggest Singh would initiate contact through social media, then attempt to convince girls to meet him in person. Some accounts detail instances where he reportedly pressured them to skip school or meet late at night. His famous pick-up line, as per a few Instagram users, is I have 'Hazel Hunter Eyes'.

Serious Misconduct: The "confessions" describe disturbing incidents of physical molestation, forceful physical contact, and attempts to coerce sexual acts. Some reports also mention verbal blackmail.

Widespread Reach: One shared video suggested that he had reportedly contacted "almost every girl" within certain social circles in Lucknow.

Online Persistence: After being blocked by victims, he allegedly used multiple fake IDs to continue messaging and harassing them.

"Ansh Ki Tea" and the Digital Outcry over Ansh Files

The term "Ansh ki tea" has emerged as a euphemism on Instagram for the ongoing collection and sharing of these allegations. Anonymous "confession" pages and various content creators are actively circulating screenshots of chats and personal accounts, aiming to raise awareness within the Lucknow community and beyond. The primary objective of these viral posts appears to be to expose the alleged activities and encourage potential victims to come forward. Also Read: What’s the Tea? Trend Takes Instagram and Reddit by Storm; List of Celebs Being Talked About This Week.

The initial Instagram profile associated with Ansh Pratap Singh has reportedly been deactivated or deleted amidst the escalating public outcry.

Calls for Legal Action on Ansh Pratap Singh

While the allegations have gained significant traction online, many users on platforms like Reddit's r/LegalAdviceIndia are questioning the lack of formal police complaints. There is a strong push from online communities to move beyond social media "exposure" and ensure that official legal action is initiated.

Given that many of the alleged victims are minors, the accusations fall under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, which carries severe penalties for such crimes.

How to Report Such Online Harassment or Seek Help

Authorities in Lucknow have clear channels for reporting such incidents:

Women Power Line: For immediate assistance and support, victims or concerned individuals can dial the toll-free 1091.

Lucknow Police: Direct complaints can be filed with the Lucknow Police. You can also tag their official social media handles like @lucknowpolice and @Uppolice on platforms like Twitter/X with any relevant evidence.

Cyber Crime Cell: For incidents involving online harassment or cyberstalking, a report can be filed through the official portal: cybercrime.gov.in.

A Note on Verification and Action: While the volume of allegations under the #anshfiles trend is significant, it is important to note that these remain unverified social media reports. In accordance with ethical reporting standards and to protect the privacy of those involved, we at LatestLY are not sharing specific screenshots or videos. Furthermore, we emphasise that social media users should refrain from treating these allegations as "fun gossip," "new tea," or material for memes; this involves serious claims of misconduct that impact real lives.

As of now, there is no official record of a formal police complaint filed against Ansh Pratap Singh. We strongly urge anyone who has been a victim of the behaviour described to move beyond social media "confessions" and file a formal complaint with the Lucknow Police or the Women Power Line (1091). Legal action can only begin when victims speak up through the proper official channels without hesitation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

