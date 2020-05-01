Balraj Sahni Birth Anniversary: 7 Films Of The Legendary Actor Which Shaped Indian Cinema

Balraj Sahni in Garam Hava and Do Bigha Zameen (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Balraj Sahni, one of the biggest stalwarts of Indian Cinema, was born on this day in the year 1913. It was destiny because that year India's first feature-length film Raja Harishchandra released. Clearly, Sahni was fated to be in the movies and make it a better world. He was known as an actor who felt satisfied by the aesthetics of cinema rather than the monetary gains. He had a Masters in English and a Bachelor's degree in Hindi. He even taught both the languages in Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore's Shantiniketan. People Cast Me Because I’m Balraj Sahni’s Son, Says Veteran Actor Parikshit Sahni

A man this talented deserved more and that's why Sahni found his way to the cinema. He leaving this world is a loss nobody could ever fill. So we decided on his birth anniversary today, we will tell you about seven of his movies that built what we called Indian Cinema.

Do Bigha Zameen (1953)

We are pretty sure many have heard about this Bimal Roy masterpiece but not many have watched. You have no idea what you are missing out here. Sahni rode the rickshaw for days with his son Parikshit and daughter Shabnam in the back to get the act right.

Seema (1955)

Ashok babuji was this man who was nice, sweet, just, and patient. Someone who can make your heart flutter even if you try hard not to.

Anuradha (1960)

A Hrishikesh Mukherjee gem, this film delves with the delicate bond of a wife and a husband so beautifully that you will immediately relate to it. The once-in-love couple becomes distant over the years. Sahni as the husband is completely relatable. A lot of you might actually see someone you know in him.

Kabuliwala (1961)

Based on one of Rabindranath Tagore's famous stories, Balraj Sahni was Kabuliwala. A spice seller who befriends a little girl and then realises distance often makes people forget one another. If you have a weak heart, watch this at your own risk. Some tissues might help!

Haqeeqat (1964)

A movie on the Indo-China war of 1960, Sahni's monologue to inspire his jawans to fight for their country still rings in our ears.

Waqt (1965)

A multi-starrer from a big production house and yet all you remember is Balraj Sahni singing Oh Meri Zohrajabeen to Achla Sachdev.

Garam Hava (1974)

A movie on partition tells the tale of Salim Mirza who reluctantly decides to move to Pakistan but then he realises India is home. Sahni's portrayal of a mournful person stuck in a dilemma was everything.