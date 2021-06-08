The recently released song Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra by Zee Music Company has caught everyone’s attention. The love song marks the debut of actress Deana Dia who was seen alongside Tv actor Karan Kundra.

Deana who came to Mumbai with a dream of pursuing an acting career grabbed an opportunity that got her humongous love and appreciation from fans and industry friends.

Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra is a love song shot in Dubai. The actress is seen in a beautiful avatar romancing heartthrob Karan Kundra who has a huge fan following for a decade.

Deana Dia began her career as a cabin crew and dreamt of becoming an actress as a child. Her passion for trying her hands into the showbiz got her this far. With the recently released song, Deana has hit the ground running by carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is currently working on a couple of new projects. Her future lineup includes songs and a web series as well.