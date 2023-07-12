Bimal Roy was the doyen of Indian Cinema. His brand of movies had depth, vision and an intrinsic quality of being relatable. He liked the common man's stories. He liked to highlight a human who goes through trying to live, survive and also sometimes enjoy the life he has been blessed with. But there's one other thing that Roy's movies can teach every filmmaker - how to write or present a female character. Bimal Roy Birth Anniversary: 7 Movies Of The Doyen Of Indian Cinema That Should Be Part Of Everyone's Films-To-Watch-Before-I-Die List.

Bimal Roy's movies celebrated women but not in the way you think. It may not be with great pomp and show but with subtle nuances. They are never over-the-top or overly eloquent to make statements. They are treated as just another human with their share of struggles. Hence, on his birth anniversary, we decided to talk about the women in Bimal Roy's movies who deserve to be remembered each day.

Do Bigha Zameen - Parvati Maheto

It's not easy to be a supportive wife with the odds mounting high every moment. But even in these tough situations, Nirupa Roy's Parvati snatches a few moments of peace and harmony. It's the story of every housewife who wants to stand by their husband like a rock but destiny ruins the plan.

Parineeta - Lalita

Meena Kumari's Lalita is not a pushover but a woman with much dignity. Even when the love of her life misunderstands her, she doesn't grovel but stands high in self-esteem. She may be poor but she isn't devoid of self-respect.

Sujata - Sujata

Sujata is an irony. She is a Brahmin for untouchables and an untouchable in front of Brahmins. This dichotomy is beautifully portrayed by Nutan. Society's burden bogs her down but she stands her ground as a resolute woman.

Bandini - Bandini

Nutan again portrays a woman in prison, convicted of murder. Roy never tried to justify her act but he bared the character for all to make their own judgments. That humanises Bandini in more ways than one. Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude to Late Director Bimal Roy’s Family as They Gave His Rare Camera to the Team of Tiku Weds Sheru for Shooting.

Biraj Bahu - Biraj

The strength of a wife and a daughter-in-law is portrayed fascinatingly by Kamini Kaushal. In her silent sighs, desperation, shock and anguish, we see a woman fighting her own emotions to keep the family intact. That's the power of a woman who is sensible, kind and intelligent.

