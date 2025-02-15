Bollywood actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14, 2025. The duo, who had been dating for some time, decided to take their relationship to the next stage and exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Prateik's mother and later legendary actress Smita Patil's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Sharing dreamy pictures from their special day on Insta, the couple wrote, "I’ll marry you in every lifetime." Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding: Father Raj Babbar, Half-Brother Aarya Babbar Not Invited to the Ceremony.

Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee Desired‘Ghar Ki Shaadi’ Experience

Speaking to Vogue India, Prateik Babbar spoke about his decision to marry at the venue and said, "We desired a 'ghar ki shaadi' and getting married to the love of my life here - the first house that my mom bought and my home - was the best way to honour her spirit." For their special day, the couple wore traditional attires designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Priya looked graceful in an ivory and gold lehenga, while Prateik complemented her look with a sherwani, draped shirt and dhoti set. Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day; Actor Kisses Bride in First Pics From Their Stunning Wedding!.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Dreamy Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Their special day grabbed headlines for other reasons as well. Prateik's half-brother, Aarya Babbar, claimed in an interview that the Babbars were not invited to the wedding. Prateik was earlier married to Sanya Sagar in 2019 in Lucknow. However, they soon decided to part ways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).