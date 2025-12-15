The year 2025 truly belonged to love in the television world. From hush-hush ceremonies to grand traditional celebrations, several beloved TV stars exchanged vows, giving fans plenty of reasons to smile. Here’s a look at eight television actors who made headlines with their beautiful weddings this year. Year Ender 2025: Gone but Never Forgotten – Dharmendra, Shefali Jariwala, Zubeen Garg – 12 Bollywood Celebrities Who Left Us for Heavenly Abode.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

After years of togetherness, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal finally said “I do” on June 4, 2025, in a private and intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The two, who met during Hina’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days, shared glimpses from their celebration that melted fans’ hearts.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saaraa Khan (@ssarakhan)

Actress Sara Khan tied the knot with Krish Pathak, actor and son of veteran star Sunil Lahri. The couple first had a court marriage in October 2025, followed by a beautiful Hindu wedding in December. The two reportedly met on a dating app and instantly connected.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Actress Avika Gor married her long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani, a social activist and entrepreneur, on September 30, 2025. Their wedding stood out for being held on the set of a TV show. The couple, who met in 2019, got engaged in June before tying the knot in a heartfelt ceremony.

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee Patil (@priyabanerjee)

Love bloomed in Bollywood-meets-TV style when Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar got married on February 14, 2025. Their private wedding took place at the late Smita Patil’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. Sharing a joint statement later, they called it “a day filled with love, warmth and family.”

Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒂 🧿 (@ashleshasavant)

After nearly 23 years of being together, actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana finally took the plunge. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors tied the knot after a spiritual trip to Vrindavan, which inspired them to take their relationship to the next level.

Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar and Kunal Bhagat - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita PrabhuWalawalkar (@kokanheartedgirl)

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar tied the knot with Kunal Bhagat in a traditional Konkani wedding. The duo, who had been dating for years, shared heartwarming photos from their big day on social media, winning praise for keeping their celebration simple yet elegant.

Suraj Chavan and Sanjana Gophane - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Chavan (@official_suraj_chavan1151)

Another Bigg Boss Marathi 5 highlight came when winner Suraj Chavan married his childhood friend Sanjana Gophane on November 29, 2025, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding at Jejuri near Pune. Their wedding video, full of laughter and rituals, became an instant hit online.

Tejaswini Lonari and Samadhan Sarvankar - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour Media (@glamour_mediaa)

Actress Tejaswini Lonari found her forever with businessman Samadhan Sarvankar this year. Their ceremony was a blend of tradition and warmth, attended by close friends and family. Tejaswini looked radiant as she began a new chapter of her life.

