Actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have tied the knot! The couple shared stunning photos from their wedding rituals on social media, radiating pure joy and elegance. Prateik looked dashing in an ivory-toned sherwani, while Priya beautifully colour-coordinated with him in a delicately crafted lehenga. From a sweet kiss under the mandap to their infectious smiles as they enjoyed each other’s company, the newlyweds exuded happiness and love. Their chemistry looks undeniable, and the first glimpses of their wedding day are nothing short of breathtaking. Fans can now see the couple’s beautiful moments from their special day! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding: Father Raj Babbar, Half-Brother Aarya Babbar Not Invited to the Ceremony.