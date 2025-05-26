Maddock Films' new comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf released in theatres on May 23 and has performed reasonably well, earning a respectable first-weekend total. Directed by Karan Sharma, this time-loop comedy features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role alongside Wamiqa Gabbi as his love interest. The film also includes a special appearance by dance choreographer and actress Dhanashree Verma (former wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal), who performs an item number during the hero's bachelor party scene. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Song ‘Ting Ling Sajna’: Dhanashree Verma Sizzles in Red in This Item Track Featuring Rajkummar Rao (Watch Video).

The song "Ting Ling Sajna", whose music video was released prior to the film's launch, was composed by Tanishk Bagchi - who scored most of the film's soundtrack - with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi and Tanishk Bagchi himself. While Bagchi is known for his recreations of popular songs for film soundtracks, "Ting Ling Sajna" appears to be heavily inspired by another work without proper acknowledgement.

A recent Instagram video, uploaded by an account known for showcasing 'lifted' songs and scenes, has highlighted the song's striking similarity to "Tingni", a 2021 track by Ivorian artist Kikimoteleba (real name Gnizako Christ Yvan Junior). The original song gained popularity through Instagram reels, with social media personality Urfi Javed even creating a dance video to it in 2022. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs.

Upon reviewing the YouTube page for "Ting Ling Sajna", we found no mention of the Ivorian inspiration, despite the obvious resemblance. Some viewers have noted the similarity in the video's comments section.

We are not sure why the makers haven't credited the original singer and composer here since the movie's soundtrack already features two other songs that aren't original but are duly credited. One, of course, is the "Chor Bazaari" song borrowed from Love Aaj Kal, while the other is "Koi Naa," a recreated track from Harnoor's "Waalian," with the OG singer also crooning this version.

