Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis received an unexpected surge of emotion when the team released a tender behind-the-scenes video on December 8, honouring Dharmendra on what would have been his 90th birthday. The clip, now a deeply cherished piece of the film’s journey, captures the star addressing the unit with the unshakeable warmth and modesty that characterised him throughout his life. Esha Deol Shares Tender Memories and Life Lessons from Father Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary; Says, 'I Promise to Continue Your Legacy with Pride and Respect'.

In the footage, the late actor reflects on his final day of shooting with a mixture of gratitude and gentle melancholy, praising the crew and expressing his wish that audiences across India and Pakistan embrace the story. His role as the older Arun Khetarpal lends the film a profound layer of sentiment, especially following his death on November 24 at the age of 89.

Dharmendra insisted that Ikkis is a film that India and Pakistan must watch. He said, "I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain, Sriram ji. The film is made in a very nice way. I think India and Pakistan both should see the picture. I’m a bit happily sad for the last day of shooting. I love you all. If I have made any mistake in saying anything, please forgive me."

Ikkis, slated for a December 25 release, revisits the bravery of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the young Param Vir Chakra recipient whose heroism during the 1971 Indo-Pak War remains a defining chapter in military history. The film also introduces debutants Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, both of whom have spoken about stepping into the spotlight with the guidance of their celebrated families. 'Ikkis': Dinesh Vijan Announces Early Previews Across 21 Cities For Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia's War Drama.

Joining them are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Raaz, whose presence anchors the narrative with experience and gravitas. Maddock Films, sharing the tribute, summed up the sentiment with a fitting note: “To nine decades of an icon who showed us that real greatness begins with humility.”

