Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's Film Drops Drastically On First Monday, Earns Rs 18.68 Crore

Picture Credit: Twitter

Four days and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship has already slowed down considerably. After a fairly decent start with Rs 5 crore and above, the film struggled to keep up the pace at the box office and by Monday, it has come crashing down. The film has earned a paltry Rs 2.32 crore at the box office on the first Monday which isn't good news for the film. So far, it has earned Rs 18.68 crore. Bhoot directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh got the jump scares right but everything else wrong. A faulty execution of an inane plot affected the film's outcome majorly. Bhoot Part One the Haunted Ship Box Office: How Vicky Kaushal’s Film Fails to Beat These Horror Movies of Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi

Horror is a genre which has hardly been rejected by the audience. Be it Ragini MMS or Bhoot by RGV, they have always found patronage but this Vicky Kaushal film has definitely not made the cut.

#Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn’t strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 18.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

What's interesting is that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which was way ahead in the number-crunching game at the box office from Bhoot saw an even bigger drop. In fact, the gap between the two has reduced considerably in terms of the Monday numbers of both the films.