Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Kick-Off Their Maldives Vacay in Style Ahead of Latter's Birthday (See Pics) 

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one couple who never fail to give us some serious travel goals. The duo are known to take amazing vacations together and thank god for social media for giving us a glimpse of them. This time, it looks like the couple has taken a vacation, especially for Karan Singh Grover's birthday. KSG will be celebrating his birthday on February 23 and the couple seem to have already kicked off the celebrations in advance in Maldives. The duo shared a series of snaps on their Instagram profiles and they are enough to make you jealous. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Dia Mirza Look Splendid on the Runway!

In one of the pictures, Bipasha and Karan are seen having a great time in the blue waters. Bipasha is all smiles holding onto Karan in the gorgeous waters and we have to say this picture is sure to make you go all 'aww' looking at their cute coupley antics. In another picture, Bipasha is soaking in the sun and looks fantastic in her gorgeous beachwear. Bipasha also shared few pictures from their party and wrote, "Going to sleep ... feeling very grateful and thankful for everything in my life #monkeylove #lovelife #grateful." Take a look at their amazing vacation pictures here! Karan Singh Grover Pens Loved-Up Post on Bipasha Basu's Birthday.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Dip into the Blue Waters:

View this post on Instagram Maldives ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:07pm PST

Bipasha Basu Soaking in the Sun:

View this post on Instagram Soaking up the sun🌞 #loveyourself #maldives A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 20, 2020 at 7:26am PST

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha's Fun Time in the Water:

View this post on Instagram 🔱 Kicks and Chicks! #joy #monkeylove A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 20, 2020 at 11:13am PST

The Lovely Couple!

It sure looks like they are having loads of fun already and we can't imagine how great Karan's birthday bash is going to be. Let's hope we get to see some inside pictures from his cool Maldives birthday bash soon!