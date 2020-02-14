Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Dia Mirza Look Splendid on the Runway!

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fashion business is expanding with each passing day but at the same time is also a huge polluter. To educate the masses and bring forth garments which are in favour of nature, this year the most-awaited and celebrated runway Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 echoes the same voice. After many Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia walked the ramp, February 14, 2020, saw an altogether different lineup of well-known celebs. From Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover to Dia Mirza, B-townies sashayed the ramp and wowed one and all. So, let's dug deep about the same. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Sunny Leone Makes Casual Fashion Look So Happening for Swapnil Shinde (View Pics).

Malaika Arora

First things first, Malaika walked the runway for designer Varun Chakkilam. Flaunting the colour of love, red on Valentines Day, Arora looked breathtaking in a bridal ensemble. A sleeves blouse paired with an intricate long lehenga, the Bollywood's babe spelt magical. The actress wore her hair in a bun style and to add the glam was seen opting for a choker neckpiece. Not to miss, the sheer dupatta with silver work, insane. Have a look: Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turned showstopper for designer, Sanjukta Dutta. The ‘monkey love’ pair looked desi on the ramp as the two walked hand-in-hand in black and gold outfits. While Bipasha was seen in a full sleeves dramatic blouse and a handloom saree, Grover, on the other hand, flaunted an asymmetrical Kurta. Sanjukta's collection was all about earthy colours. Check it out:

Dia Mirza

Last on the list is the forever good looking, Dia Mirza who turned showstopper for House of Kotwara. Talking about the actress' look, her shiny lehenga reminded us of cinderella. Mirza's bodice was more of a bralet type, but matched will the lehenga. The highlighting part about the couture was the ruffled dupatta. See for yourself.

So, who is your favourite among the three showstoppers mentioned above? Did you like Malaika in red? Bipasha and Karan in gold and black? Or a shining Dia Mirza? We want to know your stylish thoughts. Let us know the same in the comment section below. Stay tuned!