Actress Mrunal Thakur has apologised to actress Bipasha Basu for body-shaming her. An old video of the Son of Sardaar 2 actress had recently resurfaced and gone viral, where she as a then television actress had made harsh comments about the Jism actress' toned physique. It seems Bipasha had reacted to Mrunal Thakur's remark calling her “manly with muscles", saying on social media, “Strong women lift each other up. #loveyourself. Get those muscles beautiful ladies...we should be strong...” Following Mrunal Thakur's comments that resurfaced on social media, she faced backlash from fans. She has now taken a step to correct her mistake. On August 14, Mrunal Thakur posted a statement of apology on her Instagram Stories, saying sorry to Bipasha Basu. However, Mrunal did not name Bipasha in the note. But it seems the Bollywood actress wants to end the feud, which started with an old remark that no one thought would resurface. ‘I Am Far Better Than Her’: ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Actress Mrunal Thakur Faces Backlash for Calling Bipasha Basu ‘Manly With Muscles’ in Old Video – WATCH.

What Did Mrunal Thakur Say in Her Apology?

Mrunal Thakur said in her statement regarding the remark on Bipasha Basu, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now."

Mrunal Thakur Apologises to Bipasha Basu – Read Statement:

Mrunal Thakur statement on Bipasha Basu (Photo Credit: @mrunalthakur)

What Did Mrunal Thakur Say About Bipasha Basu?

In the viral interview video of Mrunal Thakur, she is seen speaking to a fellow TV actor, she says on Bipasha Basu, "(If) You wanna marry a girl who is manly with muscles, go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay."

Mrunal Thakur's Viral Video Body-Shaming Bipasha Basu - Watch Here:

What Did Bipasha Basu Say to Mrunal Thakur?

Bipasha Basu shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which was supposedly a reaction to Mrunal Thakur's remark on her. Bipasha said, “Strong women lift each other up. #loveyourself. Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!!!" ‘Toxic People Point Fingers’: Bipasha Basu Shares Cryptic Post After Mika Singh’s Accusations of Unprofessional Behaviour on ‘Dangerous’ Set (See Pic).

Bipasha Basu's Reply to Mrunal Thakur - See Post:

Bipasha Basu replies to Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credit: @bipashabasu/instagram)

Hope this Bollywood beef is over right here, right now!

