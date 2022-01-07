Bengali beauty, Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday on January 6. While she's missing from the big screen for the longest of time, she keeps her fans updated with all her life happenings on Instagram. Bapu, being a model, was always known for her inclination towards fitness and how she managed to set the screen on fire, every time she was on it. Post her marriage to actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha has been enjoying all the marital bliss and their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram make us blush each time. Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: Workout and Diet of Bollywood Actress That Makes Her One of the Fittest Stars in Film Industry (Watch Videos).

Speaking of pictures and Instagram, Bipasha loves to holiday. In fact, her Instagram is filled with her bikini pictures from the exotic island of Maldives, Goa and some other destinations. Clad in her supremely hot beachwear, Bipasha sets the internet on fire with her multiple pictures. Now, we have always tagged her as hot but with years, she has only turned hotter or should we say, hottest? Well, as the Raaz beauty gets ready to ring on her special day, we rewind the time to take a peek inside her beachwear wardrobe. Bipasha Basu Enjoys the White Maldivian Sand in a Blue Floral Mini Dress (View Pics).

Some Love for Neon

Who Doesn't Like Hot Pink?

Keeping it Sheer

Hot in Yellow!

Flower Power

Slaying and How!

She's Obsessed with Black

Bipasha Basu certainly gave a new identity to Bollywood with her bold persona and intimidating aura. She's among the few successful models who successfully carved a place for themselves in Bollywood. With so many actors exploring the OTT space these days, we hope Basu signs some amazing and interesting projects and makes that announcement very soon. Until then, let's keep admiring her, shall we?

