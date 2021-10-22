Bipasha Basu has shared another stunning picture from her vacation in the Maldives on social media. This time around the actress opted for a mini floral dress in the colour blue to enjoy the white sands of the Maldivian beach.

Check Out Her Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)