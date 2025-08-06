Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is currently riding high on the release of her film Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, recently opened up about the emotional side of stardom, the need for privacy and her belief in the evil eye. Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Viral Hand-Holding Video From Actress’ Birthday Bash and ‘Mama’s Favs’ Playlist Spark Buzz (Watch)

Mrunal Thakur Avoids Sharing Goals Due to Evil Eye Belief

In a candid chat with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal revealed that while she has a long list of professional goals, she avoids discussing them publicly. “There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven’t checked. But I will talk about those things once I actually do them, because I don’t want to jinx it,” she said. “I believe the whole nazar thing – ‘boht nazar lagti hai’,” she added, referring to the concept of the evil eye.

Mrunal Thakur on Setting Boundaries and Avoiding Oversharing

Mrunal also shared that she likes to set clear boundaries when it comes to how much of her life she shares with the public. “One should think before speaking about oneself. You should control how much you are telling the world,” she explained. According to her, oversharing can attract unnecessary energy and even self-sabotage plans. “Sometimes we end up saying the things we want to do or are doing currently, and we jinx it ourselves. I have a very different personality in that sense, because someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year. I don’t want to talk about it; everyone knows what’s coming and what’s not,” Mrunal added. Mrunal Thakur Birthday: Actress Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Stellar Response to ‘Son of Sardaar 2.’

Mrunal Thakur on Staying Positive Amid Dhanush Dating Rumour

When asked about dealing with pressure before a film’s release, she calmly stated, “People ask me about my work and how I deal with the pressure, but I don’t feel it. I am a very positive person, so I don’t have to necessarily work on it. I don’t even feel tense or pressured before a release.” While Mrunal’s career is making headlines, her personal life has also become the centre of attention. The actress was recently spotted with actor Dhanush at a party and later at the screening of Son of Sardaar 2. These appearances have sparked rumours of the two dating. Son of Sardaar 2 Actress Mrunal Thakur's Fashion Appearances Deserve Your Attention (View Pics)

Mrunal Thakurand Dhanush Spark Dating Rumours Post His Divorce

According to a report by News18 Showsha, the duo is said to be in a relationship, though neither has confirmed the speculation. Dhanush, known for his role in Kuberaa, was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, with their divorce finalised in 2024 after 20 years of marriage. Whether it’s her approach to fame, her spiritual beliefs or her guarded personal life, Mrunal Thakur continues to keep things real and grounded both on and off the screen.

