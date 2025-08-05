A new video from Mrunal Thakur’s birthday bash on August 1 has sent social media into a frenzy. In the clip, Dhanush is seen holding Mrunal’s hand and chatting closely, sparking rumours of a budding romance between the two stars. Held in the presence of several industry friends, the birthday celebration took an unexpected turn online when this sweet, quiet moment between the actors went viral. Mrunal looked lovely in a floral dress, while Dhanush kept it simple in a white shirt and black jacket. But it was their comfort with each other that caught everyone’s attention. Mrunal Thakur Birthday: Actress Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Stellar Response to ‘Son of Sardaar 2.’

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Hand-Holding Video Sparks Dating Buzz – Watch

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025

Fans Spot ‘Mama’s Favs’ on Mrunal Thakur’s Phone

Adding more fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans spotted a playlist on Mrunal’s phone titled “Mama’s Favs”, filled with classic Tamil songs from the '80s and '90s. This curious detail led many to believe that “Mama” could be a pet name for Dhanush, especially since these songs are not typically associated with Mrunal’s Maharashtrian roots.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s Frequent Outings

This isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. From attending the wrap-up party of Tere Ishq Mein to turning up at the screening of Maa and even the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, their growing number of joint appearances has definitely raised eyebrows. ‘Dacoit’: Mrunal Thakur Gets Surprise Pre-Birthday Celebration on Set of Her Upcoming Film With Adivi Sesh (Watch Video)

Despite No Confirmation Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s Chemistry Keeps Fans Guessing

While neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has confirmed or denied the dating rumours, fans continue to dig into their social media activity looking for more hints. Whether it’s just friendship or something more, time will tell. On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in Son of Sardaar 2, while Dhanush starred in Kuberaa.

