The Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of filmmaker Karan Johar, refusing to lift the stay on the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar. The dispute began in June 2024 when Johar filed a petition against the film’s title, arguing that it misused his name to gain publicity. He sought a permanent injunction and an immediate halt to its release, which was originally scheduled for June 14, 2024. The court had imposed a stay at the time, which remains in place following the latest ruling. Karan Johar Approaches Bombay HC For Urgent Stay On Release Of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar - Deets Inside.

‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’ Controversy

Justice Riyaz Chagla, presiding over the case, stated that the filmmakers were attempting to capitalise on Johar’s brand name and reputation to gain commercial advantage, reports LiveLaw. The court emphasised that the use of ‘Karan’ and ‘Johar’ in the title, even if referring to two separate characters, was misleading. Several scenes in the film reportedly mention ‘Karan Johar’ in a way that could create an impression of the filmmaker’s association, further reinforcing the argument that his goodwill was being exploited. Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar: Bombay High Court Halts Release of Movie Due to Unauthorised Use of Karan Johar’s Name.

Director-producer Karan Johar had made it clear that he had no connection to the project and had sought not only a temporary but a permanent ban on the film’s title. The court also clarified that obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification does not prevent legal action if an individual’s rights are being violated.

