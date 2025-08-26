Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has taken legal action against three individuals claiming ownership of a farmhouse in Chennai that once belonged to his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. Kapoor filed a petition in the Madras High Court, calling the claim “fraudulent” and urging the authorities to stop any unlawful transfer of the property. ‘Watching Meeeee and Smiling’: Boney Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Photo of Sridevi From ‘Before’ Their Marriage (View Post)

Sridevi’s 1988 ECR Farmhouse Sparks Ownership Dispute

According to The Hindu, the disputed farmhouse, located along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR), was purchased by Sridevi on April 19, 1988, from M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar. The land had been legally divided among Mudaliar's family members back in 1960, making Sridevi's purchase legitimate, as stated in the petition.

Boney Kapoor Challenges Woman’s Claim on Sridevi’s Farmhouse

However, Boney Kapoor alleges that a woman and her two sons have recently started asserting legal rights over the property. The woman claims she married one of Mudaliar’s sons in 1975, calling herself his second wife. Boney disputed this, pointing out that the man’s first wife was alive until 1999, making the alleged second marriage invalid.

Boney Kapoor Seeks Cancellation of Heirship Certificate

In his plea, Boney questioned the decision of the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar, who issued a legal heirship certificate to the trio. He requested the court to revoke the certificate and prevent them from claiming the farmhouse, which holds deep sentimental value for him and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Madras HC To Review Sridevi’s Farmhouse Dispute in Four Weeks

Taking note of the case, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh has directed the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and issue a decision within four weeks. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses, married in June 1996 and shared two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, who have both stepped into Bollywood. Sridevi tragically passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, leaving behind a legacy cherished by millions and a property that now stands at the heart of a legal battle.

