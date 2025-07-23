Filmmaker Boney Kapoor posted a throwback picture of his late wife and star Sridevi from before they got married. Boney took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of Sridevi, where she is seen resting her head on the back of a chair and looking at the lens with a beautiful smile. For the caption, Boney wrote: “Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married.” ‘Sridevi Fell in the Bathroom’: Boney Kapoor Reveals Cause of Death of Late Actress Wife Seven Years After She Died in Bathtub.

Boney Kapoor Shares Picture of Late Sridevi on Instagram – See Post

Boney Kapoor Often Shares Memories of Late Wife Sridevi

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film Mr. India. The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. However, Sridevi suddenly left for heavenly abode in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning. This is not the first time Boney has shared a picture of his late wife. The filmmaker often posts photographs of her and reminisces about old days. ‘I Never Cheated on Sridevi’: Boney Kapoor Admits Getting Attracted to Other Women Despite His Undying Love for Late Wife.

Raj Kapoor Wanted To Cast Sridevi in ‘Gungat Ke Pat Khol’

In March, he recalled a fond memory with late wife Sridevi and Raj Kapoor. He shared some throwback pictures of Sridevi from the time when she was presented the Mr India silver jubilee trophy by Raj Kapoor. Sharing a fun anecdote from the evening, Boney revealed that Raj Kapoor wanted to cast the late actress in his film, Gungat ke Pat Khol. Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Throwback Photo With Late Wife Sridevi, Says ‘True Love Cannot Be Hidden’ (View Pic)

Boney Kapoor Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Boney Kapoor Recalls Raj Kapoor’s Special Praise for Sridevi

He wrote: "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle and in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of Gungat ke Pat Khol for which he wanted to cast her as I remember he had mentioned to me earlier during one of my chats with him during our regular late evening sessions of chatting about several topics in fact I was called Cinderella by his family members." He further revealed that when Raj Kapoor met Sridevi during the event, the showman told his wife, Krishna Kapoor, "Wait has been worth it". "My mother is also seen in the 4th picture where Raj uncle’s comment of him meeting her is there too, addressing Krishna aunty ‘Wait has been worth it’ upon meeting Sri", he wrote.

