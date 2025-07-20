The next generation of Bollywood is not the one to hold on to when it comes to lauding the fellow members of the fraternity. As the recently released film Saiyaara continues to charm the audience in theatres, good wishes and congratulations are in order for the film’s team, especially its lead pair of Aneet Padda, and Ahaan Panday. Recently, actress Rasha Thadani, who made her debut with Azaad took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared words of appreciation for the lead pair of Saiyaara. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

Rasha Thadani Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @rashathadani)

She wrote, “Dearest @ahaanpandayy, you were born for this. Born to shine!! You are special, I'm so proud that the world gets to see your talent you are. Wish I was there yesterday to cheer you on and watch u get the love u so truly deserve (sic)”. She further mentioned, “@aneetpadda you are pure magic on screen !!! Your voice is beauty !! An inspiration for all young girls, your ability to express is a gift, learning and taking notes @mohitsuri sir, thank you for making my heart whole and happy. Thankyou for transporting me into this beautiful world of Saiyaara. Thankyou for making movies sir, blessing our cinema with art, and thankyou for making us, the audience, feel (sic)”. Responding to the same Aneet wrote, “Thank you so much @rashathadani is so so kind”. ‘Saiyaara’ Public Review: Audience Calls Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Film Entertaining After Slow First Half.

‘Saiyaara’ Opens Strong With INR 24.75 Cr

Saiyaara, which marked the debut of Ahaan Panday, opened at INR 24.75 crore in India, with net collections standing at INR 21 crore after taxes, a feat which even the biggest of Bollywood stars, including some of the superstars, found difficult to achieve in the post-pandemic era where consumption has majorly shifted to OTT. The early estimates for second day of film’s business point to the collections to the tune of INR 24 crore. ‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Romantic Drama Beats Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’; Secures Fourth-Highest Opening in India.

Mohit Suri Strikes Again With ’Saiyaara’s Emotional Magic

The film is helmed by Mohit Suri. Mohit is known for the heart-wrenching narratives of his films and their earworm music, case in point, Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, the cult-classic Awaraapan and the blockbuster Aashiqui 2. Mohit is known for making stars out of fresh talents, be it actors, music composers or singers.

