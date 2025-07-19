A star is born. Okay, scratch that - stars are born. Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, has opened strong at the Indian box office, collecting a notable INR 21.25 crore on its first day. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday (in his acting debut) and Aneet Padda (in her first big-screen lead role after a supporting part in Revathi's Salaam Venky), the film has benefited from its emotional appeal, fresh pairing, and a soundtrack that's already a chartbuster. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama.

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara is a significant launchpad for both its leads. The film’s romantic narrative, coupled with Suri’s knack for emotional storytelling, has struck a chord with the younger audience, who have thronged the theatres in droves. For a film led entirely by debutants, Saiyaara’s INR 21.25 crore opening day collection is a remarkable feat and a sign of promising days ahead.

Fourth-Highest Opening Day Earnings for Hindi Film in 2025

Here's how Saiyaara stacks up against other major Hindi film openers of the year:

1. Chhaava - INR 33.10 crore

2. Sikandar - INR 27.50 crore

3. Housefull 5 - INR 24.35 crore

4. Saiyaara - INR 21.25 crore

5. Raid 2 - INR 19.71 crore

6. Sky Force - INR 15.30 crore

7. Sitaare Zameen Par - INR 10.70 crore

(collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama)

With this performance, Saiyaara currently ranks 4th among all Hindi-language releases in 2025 in terms of opening day box office collections. Compared to other Bollywood releases this year, Saiyaara’s Day 1 collection surpasses several films led by established stars. It edges out Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par placing it among the top five openers of 2025 so far for a Hindi film. Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, 7 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies This Year – Sadly, Not All Are Hits!

And it is also possibly the highest-grossing first-day collections for a Hindi film of all time starring two newcomers, if you do not count for inflation.

The Budget of 'Saiyaara'

According to some media reports, Saiyaara is made on a budget of INR 60 crore. So it need to nett at least INR 80 crore to turn into a break-even theatrical hit.

With a strong opening and rising buzz on social media, Saiyaara appears to be a sleeper hit in the making. Whether it can maintain momentum in the coming days will depend on its weekend hold and how audiences beyond the metros respond. But for now, Mohit Suri’s gamble with fresh faces seems to be paying off handsomely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).