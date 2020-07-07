Netizens in India are right now in the emotions of pride and gratitude. Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra, PVC had laid down his life for the nation on 21 years from now, that is 7 July 1999. He was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his bravery during Kargil war in 1999. Along with rest of the nation, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra also posted a video in honour of him. For the uninitiated, the actor will be soon seen in a movie based on his story titled as Shershaah. Sidharth Malhotra Continues Shershaah Shoot in Kargil, Despite Getting Injured of a Bike Accident.

The actor shared the video that honours the valour of Vikram Batra. He wrote in the caption, "Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago." Check out the video below.

Sidharth's Post:

Speaking of Shershaah, it is a biographical war film helmed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Sid will be seen in the titular character as well as in a double role. On the other hand, the film also stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema in the lead role. The movie was slated to release on July 3, 2020. However, now due to COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release is pushed indefinitely.

