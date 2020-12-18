Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati owns the online world. He is one of the most successful YouTubers who entertains his fans with small comedy skits. The Youtuber has been creating these hilarious videos for quite a while now and is all set to take a step forward. Ajey has found his interest grow towards films and after working towards it, has bagged an Ajay Devgn film. Bigg Boss 14: CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar Confirms He Is Not Part of Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Ajey will be marking his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Mayday. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Nagar is excited to unite with actors like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan and is eager to learn a few things about acting from them. Talking about his role, Ajey told Hindustan Times that he will be essaying his own character (CarryMinati) on the screen.

“My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) talking about the role. I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now so it was a great opportunity. What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold,” he told HT. Mayday: Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan! Film To Go On Floors In December.

Ajey also added that being in films was never his plan. He said that it has never been one of his interests. He creates the skits to entertain people and would like to continue doing that and he only agreed to do the film because he had to essay his own character. "I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire,” he added.

Mayday is just another addition to the list of films Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have done together. They have worked on films like Khake, Satyagraha, Aag, Teen Patti and more. Rakul Preet Singh also is collaborating with Devgn for her second project after De De Pyaar De. Mayday is being backed by Ajay's production banner Ajay Devgn FFilms and is being directed by him as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).