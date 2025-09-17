The buzz around Homi Adajania’s upcoming film Cocktail 2 is getting louder with each passing day. Serving as the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. With shooting underway in Italy, leaked BTS photos have now sent fans into a frenzy. ‘Cocktail 2’: Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Pic From Set As Homi Adajania’s Film With Rashmika Mandanna and Reported Lead Shahid Kapoor Gears Up for 2026 Release (View Post)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Look From ‘Cocktail 2’ Leaks – See Post

Finally #RashmikaMandanna 's look unveiled from #Cocktail2 😍💫 I would say that she's looking different bcz of the haircut in this movie...i am so excited to see more leaks hehehe 😋♥️#KritiSanon #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ahe5bolToU — ʀᴀꜱʜᴍɪᴋᴀ ꜰᴀɴ ᴜᴍᴀɪᴅ💕 (@rashmikasreign) September 17, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna’s Glamorous Look From ‘Cocktail 2’

After Shahid and Kriti’s looks made their way online, Rashmika Mandanna’s glamorous avatar was revealed. A fan page shared pictures of the Pushpa actress dressed in a striking orange-yellow gown, writing, “Finally, #RashmikaMandanna’s look was unveiled from #Cocktail2. I would say that she’s looking different because of the haircut in this movie… I am so excited to see more leaks, hehehe. #KritiSanon #ShahidKapoor”. With her hair styled open and a sunset-hued outfit, Rashmika looked every bit radiant at what appeared to be a lively party sequence.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Look From ‘Cocktail 2’ Leaks

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were also spotted in a leaked video from the streets of Sicily. Shahid sported a red and white printed shirt with shorts, while Kriti stunned in a yellow and pink bikini top, layered with a shirt and tassel skirt. ‘Work in Progress’: Kriti Sanon To Star in ‘Cocktail 2’, Confirms Homi Adajania’s Insta Post; Shooting To Begin in Italy, Check Details.

A Fan Shares Post on X – See Post

Expect high the unexpect... After #KiaraAdvani show time for #KritiSanon to shine 💃♥️🔥👙🥰 We might get the proper bikini body in #cocktail2 Wearing her charm & grace effortlessly stepping into a glamorous role that could redefine her screen persona pic.twitter.com/GEBiXf0Vjf — Actresslovers (@Actressslovers) September 17, 2025

Homi Adajania Teases ‘Cocktail 2’

Director Homi Adajania himself has been teasing fans on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, he posted partially hidden portraits of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika with a “Work in Progress” sticker. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “@kritisanon #Thescicilianchapter #Cocktail2”, hinting at a stylish new chapter in the much-loved franchise. Cocktail 2: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday To REPLACE Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty in Upcoming Sequel - Reports

Homi Adajania Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

About ‘Cocktail 2’

Although details about the plot remain under wraps, Cocktail 2 is expected to bring back the fun, glamor and chemistry that made the 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty a massive success. With an international setting and a refreshing new cast, the sequel is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films.

