Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are reportedly under consideration for roles in Imtiaz Ali's blockbuster film Cocktail, according to Pinkvilla, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It's rumoured that the young actresses might replace Deepika and Diana in the sequel, titled Cocktail 2. Speculation intensified after Sara and Ananya were seen at the offices of Maddock Films. Sara Ali Khan Diwali Party: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Others Ooze Glam in Stunning Outfits (Watch Videos). Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday In Cocktail 2: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

