Homi Adajania is bringing back the charm of his hit franchise with Cocktail 2 and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, with Shahid Kapoor reportedly playing the male lead. ‘Work in Progress’: Kriti Sanon To Star in ‘Cocktail 2’, Confirms Homi Adajania’s Insta Post; Shooting To Begin in Italy, Check Details.

Recently, Adajania gave fans a behind-the-scenes treat by sharing a black-and-white photo of Kriti Sanon on Instagram, captioned, “@kritisanon Laugh & love #cocktail2 #prep”. The picture, tagged “WORK IN PROGRESS,” instantly went viral. Kriti reposted the story, writing, “Getting there… one step at a time… #cocktail2”.

Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Tease ‘Cocktail 2’ Prep

Adding to the hype, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a sneak peek of her preparation with the caption, “One step at a time.” Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania further teased fans with a glimpse of the film’s script on her Instagram story, while Kriti was spotted leaving the Maddock Films office in Mumbai. 'Cocktail' Sequel in Works, Makers Begin Film Preparations.

Kriti Sanon on ‘Cocktail 2’ With Shahid Kapoor

Kriti Sanon later reacted to the director’s post, saying, “This is gonna be a liberating journey… I can feel it.” This marks Kriti and Shahid Kapoor’s second on-screen collaboration after their 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Sara Ali Khan to star in Cocktail 2? Here're 5 Things We Hope The Sequel Will Avoid.

‘Cocktail 2’ To Release in 2026

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2026. The makers are keeping the plot under wraps, but the buzz suggests a fresh, vibrant chapter in the beloved franchise. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon continues to expand her filmography with major projects, including Tere Ishq Mein alongside Dhanush and a rumoured key role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

