Aamir Khan knows how to break the internet and this time, he’s bringing his sons along for the ride! The Bollywood icon has released a laugh-out-loud promo to announce the YouTube release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par and it’s packed with everything: family, fun, and full-on Andaz Apna Apna madness. Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor’s Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive.

Aamir Khan Drops Funny Promo for Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Release - Watch

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan Recreate ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ for YouTube Release Promo

After winning hearts in theatres, the film is all set to drop on YouTube on August 1, with a minimal fee of just INR 100. But instead of a basic announcement, Aamir decided to spice things up by recreating scenes from the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna with son Junaid Khan playing along, marking their first ever on-screen appearance together. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ YouTube Release: Did Aamir Khan Break His Promise of Longer Theatrical Window by Dropping His Movie Online on August 1? Find Out.

Trio’s Comic Twist for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release

In the quirky video, Aamir and Junaid hilariously banter, poking fun at each other and at the whole “nepo kid” debate and yes, they went there! To make it more special, youngest son Azad Khan also pops in, making this a full Khan family affair. Fans were quick to point out how the clip feels both nostalgic and fresh, blending old-school comedy with new-age relevance. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo of Fever Films, the promo was created with a lot of heart and humour. “Directing this ad film was like a dream come true,” said Bundhoo. “I got to work with the legend Aamir Khan while using a cult favourite reference of Andaz Apna Apna and the product we’re selling here is a story itself!”

Aamir Khan, Sons and Rajkumar Santoshi Shine in Spoof Promo

Fever Films, a rising ad production house known for collaborating with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and now Aamir Khan, brought the project to life. They’re known for turning imaginative concepts from ad agencies into stories that click emotionally and visually. The promo also features producer-director Rajkumar Santoshi, making this a must-watch for any Bollywood buff. It's not every day that we get to see Aamir, his sons and a meta take on industry debates wrapped in a spoof. Fact Check: Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’ Chartbuster ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ Copied From Upendra’s Kannada Song? Viral Post Debunked – Here’s the Truth!

Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Set for YouTube Premiere

Directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmuk, and introduces ten fresh faces. The film, often referred to as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par which continues Aamir's legacy of socially rooted yet entertaining cinema. Coming up, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and Preity Zint, and Ek Din, starring his son Junaid and Sai Pallavi because clearly, the Khan household isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).