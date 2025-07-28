Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor’s Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive

Actor Aamir Khan is rarely in the news for anything controversial related to the police force. His controversial statements apart, the actor-filmmaker has not been involved in any crime or ever been in jail. Therefore, his fans were worried when a convoy of police cars and a luxury bus was seen exiting the Marina Vista building in Bandra West, Mumbai. This is where Aamir Khan resides, and it has been his family’s home for years. As soon as the video went viral, speculations rose about the presence of at least 25 police personnel at the Sitaare Zameen Par actor-producer’s home. Was there a threat to Aamir Khan’s security? After all, he is a superstar. Was Aamir Khan involved in any crime? Was there a raid at Aamir Khan’s house? Were the police officers at Aamir Khan’s house real or part of a film or ad shooting? Or was it a general meeting for the actor’s overall security at an event or film location, maybe for his new film Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol? Did the cops visit Aamir Khan due to a reported issue with his luxury cars? None of this is true! LatestLY spoke to Aamir Khan’s spokesperson, who revealed the truth behind the posse of police cars at the actor’s residence. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on OTT: Aamir Khan Will NEVER Release Film on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Any Other Online Platform (LatestLY Exclusive).

Real Reason Why Police Arrived at Aamir Khan’s House

The publicist of Aamir Khan had earlier issued no formal statement as to why so many police officers arrived at the actor’s residence in Mumbai. However, when LatestLY contacted the public relations team of Aamir Khan, the truth was revealed to us. The real reason is that the Indian Police Service (IPS) visited Aamir Khan at his Bandra home as part of their training. These new officers, men and women who have just joined the police force, will be trained in handling celebrity security and other affairs. This is what we know about the incident as of now. Aamir Khan’s spokesperson said to us in a statement, “The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence.” Exclusive: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Director RS Prasanna on Working With Aamir Khan and the Special Cast.

Police Cars at Aamir Khan's Residential Building in Mumbai - Watch Video:

The actor's team affirmed that Aamir Khan has been meeting several batches of IPS officers over the years, especially since his 1999 film Sarfarosh, in which he plays an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). This news was first reported by journalist Naseem Khan before the PR shared the statement. It is not clear whether the police officers were a part of the Mumbai Police force or were placed in another city.

Aamir Khan's Upcoming Films

After the surprise success of his film Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), which is a spiritual sequel to his hit film Taare Zameen Par (2007), Aamir Khan is busy producing his ambitious project Lahore 1947. The patriotic period film set during the India-Pakistan Partition year of 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who had helmed Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult film Andaz Apna Apna. Actor Sunny Deol was roped in as the lead of Lahore 1947 immediately after the success of Gadar 2 (2023), which is a sequel to Deol’s blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). Lahore 1947 also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, among others. Lahore 1947 may release in theatres in 2025, and any activity by Aamir Khan currently is being seen as promotion for the film.

Aamir Khan in Rajinikanth Film 'Coolie' - See First Look:

As an actor, Aamir Khan will also be seen in the much-hyped Rajinikanth film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie is set for an August 14 theatrical release, right before India's Independence Day on August 15. The Aamir Khan production Sitaare Zameen Par has already had a successful run at the box office with worldwide collections of INR 261.93 crore at last count.

