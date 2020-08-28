Deepak Tijori has been a faithful friend and a foe to many big superstars in movies. His constant support to Rahul Roy in Aashiqui is one of the highlights of this 1990 film. His friendship with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi is what Jai and Veeru were all about. He was a perfect elitist villain for a Model School student Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. He doesn't get much credit for his selfless acts but we the people of the 90s will never forget his contributions to our heroes' successes. But twice he did something that will make any Shah Rukh Khan fan quite perplexed. SRK lost his love interest to him in two movies! Yes, the ultimate romantic hero couldn't work his charm on two heroines who fell for Tijori instead. Orignal Aashiqui Trio – Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori – Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show and Twitter Loses Its Calm

One of them is Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa which released in 1994. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi debuted with this film which had Shah Rukh Khan pinning for her. Deepak Tijori is too fighting for her affection and eventually manages to win her over. SRK looking longingly at her while she gets married to Tijori explains everything here.

Deepak Tijori as Chris in ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ - released today in 1994 https://t.co/VtI78KidnY pic.twitter.com/pVkui6T5cQ — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 25, 2020

The second one is Anjaam and it was brutal. Shah Rukh Khan's obsessive-compulsive behaviour towards Madhuri Dixit was extremely scary. Here too, Tijori manages to win the girl SRK was cruelly hitting on. But unlike KHKN, SRK's character doesn't make his peace with the loss.

#BornOnThisDay Deepak Tijori Known for films like Aashiqui, Sadak, Khiladi; here with Madhuri Dixit & Shahrukh Khan in a still from 'Anjaam' pic.twitter.com/nj4aksQtGe — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 28, 2017

So this can serve as a lesson for anyone who thinks you need to be Shah Rukh Khan to win a girl's heart. Try being Deepak Tijori next time!

