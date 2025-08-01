After a long wait, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 finally landed in the theatres. Ever since the film was announced, a whirlwind of curiosity sparked among fans about whether it would match the emotional pulse of the original film of the same name starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, fans were eagerly waiting to witness the debut on-screen pairing of Siddhant and Triptii. The movie is directed by Shazia Iqbal and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2, which was released in the theatres on Friday (August 1), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Dhadak 2’ Movie Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri Impress in a Powerful Remake That Boldly Tackles Its Caste-Politics (LatestLY Exclusive).

Accordin to reports, Dhadak 2 has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent actions against the pirates here. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhadak 2’:

During the trailer launch of Dhadak 2, producer Karan Johar revealed that the film is an adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Apart from Siddhant and Triptii, the film also features Deeksha Joshi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Manjiri Pupala and Vipin Sharma among others in key roles.

