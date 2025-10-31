Mumbai, October 31: Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra is currently admitted to the hospital. The actor, as per sources close to IANS, has been in hospital for the past few days and has been kept under strict medical observation by top doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The exact cause of his illness remains unclear; however, according to sources, he visited the hospital for a routine check-up and has been staying there since for additional examinations. There is no update on his discharge date. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have managed their work commitments to be with their father in times of his distress.

The superstar will soon celebrate his 90th birthday in December. In April this year Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery. On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor is set to star next in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra Hospitalised in Mumbai For Routine Medical Check-Up - Reports.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December. On Wednesday, the trailer of Ikkis was released. Taking to his social media account, Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, the elder son of Dharmendra, who seemed extremely thrilled to see his father working at a senior age, shared it on his social media account as well. ‘Ikkis’: Sunny Deol Praises Father Dharmendra’s Impressive Look and Performance in Agastya Nanda’s Upcoming Film, Says ‘PAPA Is Going to ROCK Again’ (View Post).

He wrote, “The actor shared the trailer and wrote in the caption, “PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD, PAPA. LOVE YOU. Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too! Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. #IkkisTrailer Out Now. In cinemas December 2025!”

