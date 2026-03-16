The 98th Academy Awards, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, featured a poignant "In Memoriam" segment that utilised a new, highly personalised format. While the live broadcast focused on a select group of Hollywood icons including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a more comprehensive list on its official website following the ceremony. This digital honour roll recognised over 300 individuals, including several legendary figures from Indian cinema whose names were omitted from the televised broadcast due to time constraints. Who Is Jessie Buckley? All About Oscar-Winning Actress’ Husband, Net Worth, Movies.

Oscars 2026 Honours Indian Cinema Legends - Watch Video

El In Memoriam de Los Oscars 2026... Ha sido un año terrible... Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, Robert Redford, etc. Tantas LEYENDAS que nos han acompañado y nos han hecho disfrutar.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/78RN7BbxfG — Lugar Cinema🎬 (@LugarCinema) March 16, 2026

Academy Pays Digital Tribute

Despite initial disappointment from global fans over their absence from the live montage, Indian cinema stalwarts Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were featured prominently on the Academy’s official digital tribute list. Dharmendra, widely known as the He-Man of Bollywood, passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89 and was honoured for a remarkable career spanning more than six decades and over 300 films, including the iconic classic Sholay. Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic storytelling and enduring impact on Hindi cinema, was also recognised for his extensive contributions as both an actor and filmmaker. Both legends were honoured on the Academy’s website with high-resolution tributes alongside several international industry veterans whose work helped shape the global film landscape.

Oscars Tribute Honours B Saroja Devi, Kota Rao

The Academy’s digital memorial also extended its tribute to the South Indian film industry, honouring two of its most respected figures. Legendary actress B Saroja Devi, who appeared in more than 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, was remembered for her extraordinary career and enduring legacy; affectionately called “Abhinaya Saraswati,” she passed away in July 2025 at the age of 87. The digital honour roll also included Kota Srinivasa Rao, the veteran Telugu actor and former politician known for his versatile performances in over 800 films, who died on July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Strapless Dior Gown As She Returns As Presenter, Adorns Look With Bvlgari Jewellery (See Pics)

Oscars Tribute Honours Redford

The televised portion of the tribute opted for a more intimate approach, featuring live eulogies. Barbra Streisand returned to the Oscar stage to deliver a moving tribute to her The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, while Rachel McAdams honoured Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara. The online list also included Eric Dane, the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star who passed away in February 2026 after a public battle with ALS. His name appeared alongside other notable 2025 losses, such as James Van Der Beek, ensuring that while they did not receive airtime during the 15-minute televised segment, their legacies were documented in the Academy’s permanent archives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).