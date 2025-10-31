According to recent media reports, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His family, however, has assured fans that it’s only a routine health check-up and there’s no reason to be alarmed. ‘50 Years of Sholay’: Dharmendra Remembers Dwarka Divecha of His Bollywood Classic Movie.

Dharmendra Admitted in Mumbai Hospital

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who will soon turn 90, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a routine medical check-up, sparking concern among fans after reports of his hospitalisation surfaced online. However, sources close to the family have confirmed to India… pic.twitter.com/AVUZDtRlyZ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Media Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)