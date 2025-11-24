Actress Shilpa Shetty fondly remembered her time working with legendary actor Dharmendra. Dharmendra Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Actor’s Phenomenal Career and Influence; Calls Him ‘An Actor Who Brought Charm and Depth to Every Role He Played’ (View Post).

She reflected on his remarkable humility, generosity, and the warmth he brought to everyone around him. Sharing her admiration for the veteran star, she highlighted how his kindness and simplicity left a lasting impression on colleagues and fans alike. Sharing her photos with the veteran star, Shilpa wrote, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours.” “Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning but your humility, simplicity and kindness were so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts. Rest in peace you special soul. Dharamji, you will be missed Om Shanti,” she added.

View Shilpa Shetty's Post:

Shilpa worked with Dharmendra in the family drama Apne. Directed by Anil Sharma, the 2007 release also starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Shilpa Shetty. Tributes continue to pour in from the film fraternity as celebrities honour the legacy and warmth of Dharmendra.

Social media has been abuzz with heartfelt messages, with actors and filmmakers remembering the veteran star’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, and many others expressed their grief by sharing emotional posts in his memory. Dhamendra Dies at 89: Sanjay Dutt Pays Emotional Tribute to Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ on Social Media, Says ‘Some People Don’t Just Work in Your Life, They Live in Your Heart’ (View Post).

On November 24, legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, visited the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects. Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Some of his most iconic films include Phool Aur Patthar, which established him as a leading man, and Sholay, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

