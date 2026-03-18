The controversy surrounding the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has intensified following a series of public complaints and government intervention. Amid the growing backlash over the track’s suggestive lyrics and choreography, Rakshita Prem, actress and wife of the film's director Prem, has broken her silence. Taking to social media, she questioned what she described as "selective outrage" while defending her husband’s creative work and the challenges faced by the Kannada film industry. 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Controversy: Lyricist Rakeeb Alam Distances Himself From Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song, Says He Refused to Write the Track.

Actress Rakshita Reacts to ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Lyrics Row

Rakshita addressed the situation through a series of detailed notes on her Instagram Stories, acknowledging that she was well aware of the tags and criticism circulating online. She pointed out a perceived double standard in how the audience reacts to provocative content, citing several iconic Bollywood and regional tracks as examples.

"Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. the fact is I know what's written. I know what's happening," Rakshita wrote. "My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine."

She further noted that while entire films focusing on sexual themes are often accepted by the public, a single song has now become the centre of a national debate. "Still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this," she added.

Defence of Director Prem and the Kannada Industry

The actress also pushed back against personal attacks directed at her husband, emphasising that while the public has a right to critique the work, abusive behaviour is unwarranted. She argued that one controversial track should not diminish a filmmaker's entire career or be dismissed merely as a publicity stunt.

"One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong," she stated. "Do you have the rights to question him? Yes you do... Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo you don't."

Rakshita highlighted the modern challenges of the "Sandalwood" industry, noting that securing OTT deals and bringing audiences to theatres is an uphill battle for Kannada directors. She described KD: The Devil as "our baby" and assured fans that the team would "do what's right at the end."

Rakshitha Comes Out in Support of Husband Prem Amid ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Controversy – View Posts

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

More About the ‘Sarke Chunarteri Sarke’ Controversy

The song, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, sparked immediate backlash upon its release for its "double-meaning" lyrics and provocative visuals. The outcry led to a formal notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and prompted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to instruct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take action. ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Row: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Vulgar Lyrics of Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Song, Says ‘Bollywood Has Crossed All Limits’.

As of March 18, 2026, the Hindi version of the song has been removed from official YouTube channels, though other regional versions remain available. The film, a period gangster drama starring Dhruva Sarja, is currently scheduled for theatrical release on April 30.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).