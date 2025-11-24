Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the passing away of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra Ji, describing it as the end of an era in Indian cinema. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays Tribute to Dharmendra With Vintage Photos of Him and Her Late Grandfather Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Forever in Power’ (View Pic).

The Prime Minister said that Dharmendra Ji was an iconic film personality and a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. His ability to portray diverse characters struck a chord with countless people across generations.

View Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Post:

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

In a post on X, Shri Modi said: Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt Attend the Veteran Actor’s Cremation in Mumbai.

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”

