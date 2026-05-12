Junaid Khan Reacts to ‘Ek Din’ Box Office Failure, Reveals Why He Won’t Involve Dad Aamir Khan in His Next Film (Watch Video)

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Actor Junaid Khan has addressed the underwhelming box office performance of his recent theatrical release, Ek Din, while shedding light on why he has decided to keep his professional path separate from his father, superstar Aamir Khan. Sai Pallavi Believed She Was a ‘Miscast’ in Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ – Here’s Why.

In a recent interview, Junaid spoke candidly about the film’s reception and the lessons learned from involving his father in the production process. Ek Din, a remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day, was released on May 1, 2026, but failed to gain significant traction at the box office, grossing approximately INR 5.4 crore in its first 11 days.

Junaid Khan on 'Ek Din' Box Office Failure

Reflecting on the film's lukewarm commercial response, Junaid admitted that while the team was optimistic, the final results did not meet expectations. "We were hopeful. But I guess... it didn’t do well. It happens sometimes," he stated.

Despite the numbers, the actor maintained a positive outlook regarding the creative process. "It’s a film that I really liked, I really enjoyed. I think we all really liked and enjoyed it, and I guess… a lot of people did really like it, but I guess most people didn’t like it. That happens sometimes."

Aamir Khan ‘Still Moping’ Over the Result

Junaid also revealed how the film’s performance has affected his father, Aamir Khan, who produced the project under the Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) banner. According to Junaid, the veteran actor-producer remains deeply impacted by the failure of projects he believes in.

"He is still hopeful. Yeah, even after all these years, after seeing everything, it still really bothers him," Junaid shared, adding that Aamir is "still moping" over the result but continues to push forward with new work.

Junaid Khan on Navigating the Mistake of Family Involvement

In a significant revelation about his future career strategy, Junaid explained why he no longer seeks his father's involvement in his film choices. He referred to bringing the script of Ek Din to Aamir as a "mistake" that changed the trajectory of the project.

Originally, the film was set to be a smaller production backed by Maharaj director Siddharth P. Malhotra. However, after Junaid sought a second opinion from his father, Aamir became emotionally invested and insisted on producing it himself.

"I think he's a fantastic producer... but what ends up happening is, then it takes five years to make," Junaid explained. "AKP is a big production banner; it takes time. He’s at a stage in his career where he can do one film in five years... but I’m just starting out. I need to have a steady stream of work."

Watch Viceky Lalwanis Interview With Junaid Khan:

The actor emphasised that while Aamir is eager to collaborate again, Junaid is prioritising independence to ensure a more frequent release cycle. This sentiment aligns with recent comments from Aamir Khan himself, who praised his son’s "strong-willed" nature and independent approach to the industry. ‘Ek Din’ Box Office Collection: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Film Struggles To Cross INR 5 Crore Mark in Week 1.

Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi, marking the latter's debut in Hindi cinema. While the film’s theatrical run was quiet, Junaid remains focused on building a career defined by his own pace and project selection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Viceky Lalwani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).