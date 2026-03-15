Mumbai, March 15: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal has reportedly married digital content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony. The wedding, described as a "hush-hush" affair, is said to have taken place last month in the presence of close family members and select friends. The union marks a significant personal milestone for the 28-year-old pacer, who has become a key figure in India’s domestic and franchise cricket circuits.

While the wedding was a celebratory occasion, it occurred against a backdrop of significant legal scrutiny. Yash Dayal is currently facing sexual assault allegations following a complaint filed. Despite the ongoing controversy and the public nature of the accusations, the cricketer has continued his professional commitments and proceeded with the planned nuptials. The private nature of the ceremony is being viewed by many as an attempt to keep the focus on the personal milestone amidst the surrounding legal noise. Yash Dayal's Anticipatory Bail Rejected; POCSO Court in Jaipur Dismisses RCB Cricketer's Plea On Minor-Rape Case.

Who Is Shweta Pundir?

Shweta Pundir is a well-known content creator and influencer with a significant following on Instagram and YouTube. Her content primarily focuses on lifestyle, fashion, and travel, which has garnered her a dedicated fan base prior to her association with the cricketer. Pundir has remained supportive of Dayal throughout the recent legal challenges.

Legal Allegations and Career Impact

The allegations against Yash Dayal first surfaced several months ago when a he was accused of r*ping a 17-year-old girl. Dayal has consistently denied the charges, through his legal team, characterising them as an attempt to defame him. Yash Dayal in Deep Trouble! RCB Cricketer Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old, Police Register Case Under POSCO Act.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the RCB management have yet to take formal disciplinary action, allowing the legal process to take its course. However, the pacer remains under a cloud of controversy that has divided opinions among fans and sports analysts alike.

Yash Dayal rose to national prominence after a breakthrough season in the IPL, eventually earning a spot in the Indian national squad. Known for his ability to swing the ball at pace, he became a household name, though famously for both his successes and a challenging over against Rinku Singh in a previous season.

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