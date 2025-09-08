Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor Say He Quit Smoking, Drinking and Meat To Play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Claim (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part epic Ramayana, touted as Indian cinema's biggest and most expensive project. Recently, rumours spread across fan clubs claiming the actor had given up smoking, drinking, and even non-vegetarian food to prepare for his role in the mythological adaptation. Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video).

The basis of this claim comes from an old fan interaction video for Zoom. In it, Ranbir had confirmed then he was part of the mega-budget Ramayana, calling it his next film after Animal. But before that, he mentioned he had been trying to quit smoking and drinking, had turned vegetarian, and had started doing more yoga.

The clip has resurfaced online, fuelling the assumption that these lifestyle changes were linked to his role as Lord Ram. However, listening closely reveals otherwise.

Watch the Old Clip With the Alleged Claim:

The Truth Behind Ranbir Kapoor's Alleged Viral Claim

In the video, Ranbir was speaking about his personal life following the birth of his daughter Raha in November 2022.

He had said, "Right now my focus is to just spend the right time with my daughter. I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking, drinking, I have become vegetarian. I am doing a lot of yoga, meditation. So you know, I am really trying to clean up my life entering my 40s, trying to be healthy for my kid, healthy for myself."

Only after this did he go on to mention how things could align for his upcoming projects, including Ramayana. Fact Check: Did Hans Zimmer Say Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Will Earn Him an Oscar? Viral Quote Is Completely Fake.

So, to be clear: Ranbir Kapoor did not quit smoking, drinking, or eating meat specifically for Ramayana. These changes were personal choices - rooted in health, fatherhood, and lifestyle - something many can relate to.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for release on November 6, 2026. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, and Sunny Deol.

