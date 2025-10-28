Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has some of the biggest upcoming projects in his lineup. The 49-year-old actor is also part of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, which has been making headlines for its massive budget, stunning VFX, soulful music, and grand scale. A teaser of the mythological film featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama recently went viral on social media. Vivek Oberoi also plays a crucial role in the film as Vidyutjiva, the husband of Surpanakha. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that he will donate his entire fee from the film to a noble cause. ‘Mastiii 4’ Teaser: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani Return With Bigger Chaos and Laughter in Milap Zaveri’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Vivek Oberoi on Donating His ‘Ramayana’ Fee

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi revealed that he has decided to donate his entire fee for Ramayana to a good cause. He said, "I told Namit that I don't want a penny for this. I want to donate it for a cause I believe in: helping kids with cancer."

Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Expressing his happiness about being a part of such a prestigious project, the actor said, "I think Ramayana will be a landmark film for our industry. It's India's answer to Hollywood epics. The story, the visuals and the intent behind it make it very special."

About ‘Ramayana’

The first part of Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The mythological film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. It is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026. Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra, who previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters like The Dark Knight and Dune. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Shobana and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Ramayana 2026 Movie Cast: Full List of Who Plays Who in Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Epic.

Watch the First Glimpse of ‘Ramayana’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Vivek Oberoi’s Upcoming Movies

Apart from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Vivek Oberoi also has Milap Zaveri's Mastiii 4 with Ritesh Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Tollywood film Spirit with Prabhas

