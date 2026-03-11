The first trailer for the highly anticipated romantic drama Ek Din was released today, offering audiences a glimpse into the onscreen pairing of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film marks a significant step in Khan’s emerging career. While the trailer initially presents a traditional narrative of a young man’s quest to win the affection of his love interest, it concludes with a narrative pivot that suggests the film will lean into more complex emotional territory than a standard romance. ‘Mere Raho’: Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood Debut With Junaid Khan DELAYED Due to Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’? Here’s What We Know.

‘Ek Din’ Trailer

The trailer introduces Junaid Khan’s character as a determined suitor deeply enamoured with Sai Pallavi’s character. The footage highlights a scenic, grounded atmosphere, focusing on the chemistry between the two leads. Unlike high-octane Bollywood romances, the pacing of the trailer suggests a "slice-of-life" approach, emphasising dialogue and character development.

As the trailer progresses, the protagonist appears to succeed in his efforts. His long-standing wish to be with Pallavi’s character is fulfilled, leading to a series of lighthearted and romantic sequences. However, the tone shifts abruptly in the final seconds, hinting at an underlying conflict or a "twist" that threatens their relationship.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ek Din’:

‘Ek Din’ Cast and Production

Ek Din has been a point of discussion in the industry primarily due to its lead cast. Junaid Khan, who made his debut in the period drama Maharaj, continues to choose projects that deviate from typical "masala" cinema. For Sai Pallavi, known for her acclaimed work in South Indian cinema, this project represents a major foray into Hindi-language films.

The film is reportedly an official adaptation of the 2015 Thai hit One Day. If the adaptation stays true to the source material, the "twist" alluded to in the trailer likely involves a temporary memory loss trope, though the production team has not officially confirmed specific plot details beyond the trailer's hints.

Produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Aamir Khan, the movie has been filmed across international locations, including Japan, which provides a distinct visual backdrop to the story. The collaboration between a legacy production house and a director known for emotional storytelling (Hichki) has set high expectations for the film's performance. ‘Ragini MMS 3’: Junaid Khan To Join Tamannaah Bhatia in Ektaa Kapoor’s Upcoming Horror Drama? Here’s What We Know.

Industry analysts suggest that Ek Din is positioning itself as a "word-of-mouth" hit, relying on the performance of its leads rather than heavy action or spectacle. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).